Montgomery County GOP chairman, others call for resignation of indicted Clerk of Courts

Foley on Wednesday was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on a dozen counts: attempted unlawful interest in a public contract, three counts of complicity to commit unlawful interest in a public contract, two counts of theft in office, one count of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunication property, and misdemeanor counts of solicitation of political contributions from public employees and prohibition against partisan political activity.

“The allegations against Foley are deeply troubling and, if proven true, represent a significant breach of the public trust,” Plummer said. “Regardless of the outcome of the legal process, the mere presence of these charges necessitates a change in leadership to maintain the integrity of the Clerk of Courts office and ensure that our community’s faith in the judicial system remains intact.”

Also indicted with Foley was Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies. Piergies faces counts of attempted unlawful interest in a public contract.

Foley and Piergies are scheduled to appear for arraignment Aug. 15 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court and were each issued a summons.

John Paul Rion, an attorney representing Foley, said his client “100%” denies the charges against him.

Foley is running for reelection in November after winning an unopposed primary. Piergies was reelected in 2019 to a six-year term in a non-partisan race. County election records say he voted as a Democrat until switching to a Republican in this year’s primary.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a Republican, in a Friday statement said these allegations “are very serious, erode public trust and must be investigated fully.”

Republicans Montgomery County Treasurer John McManus and State Senate candidate Charlotte McGuire also called for Foley’s resignation in separate statements.

Former Trotwood mayor and Montgomery County commission candidate Mary McDonald, also a Republican, on Friday said it’s important for citizens to trust and have confidence in their elected officials.

“Everyone must be held accountable for their actions,” she said.