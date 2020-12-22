Indictment: Franklin man set fire to mobile home with couple inside

A 40-year-old Franklin man is accused of setting fire to a couple’s mobile home near Miamisburg while they were still inside.
Jesse J. Perkins was indicted Tuesday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of aggravated arson.
The charges stem from a July 25 fire at a mobile home in the 10900 block of Pomona Street in the Oakwood Village mobile home park in Miami Twp., according to his indictment.
The couple who lived in the home were able to escape safely, officials said at the time.
Perkins remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Dec. 11 arrest by Miami Twp. police.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 29 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.