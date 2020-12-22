X

Indictment: Franklin man set fire to mobile home with couple inside

Jesse J. Perkins
Jesse J. Perkins

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 54 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A 40-year-old Franklin man is accused of setting fire to a couple’s mobile home near Miamisburg while they were still inside.

Jesse J. Perkins was indicted Tuesday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of aggravated arson.

The charges stem from a July 25 fire at a mobile home in the 10900 block of Pomona Street in the Oakwood Village mobile home park in Miami Twp., according to his indictment.

ExploreDayton man indicted for arson in December house fire

The couple who lived in the home were able to escape safely, officials said at the time.

Perkins remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Dec. 11 arrest by Miami Twp. police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 29 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.