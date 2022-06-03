Inflation may limit what city of Dayton can accomplish on projects

The city has proposed spending nearly $16 million of its rescue funds on tearing down more than 1,000 blighted and rundown properties on its nuisance list.

But due to higher costs, Dickstein said the city probably will need to use money from another funding source to reach that demolition goal.

Combined Shape Caption Crews work to install new water lines in Dayton's South Park neighborhood. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Crews work to install new water lines in Dayton's South Park neighborhood. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

U.S. inflation increased 8.3% in April, compared to a year earlier, and though the rate of inflation slowed from March (+8.5%), it remains near a 40-year high, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Year-over-year inflation was 8.1% in April and 8.5% in March for the Midwestern states of Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to the bureau.

Dayton’s spending on contracts and materials has increased more than 12% through the end of April, said Jeanette Ghand, senior management analyst with Dayton’s department of procurement and management.

The city has spent about $12.3 million in these areas, $1.3 million more than during the same time frame last year.

Combined Shape Caption The city of Dayton is spending 12% more on contracts and materials this year, and officials say inflation is largely to blame. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The city of Dayton is spending 12% more on contracts and materials this year, and officials say inflation is largely to blame. CONTRIBUTED

“These trends in the contracts and materials are kind of volatile year to year, but we’ve really been seeing increases due to the inflationary increases in the market, especially gas and diesel fuel,” she said.

Road reconstruction and resurfacing project costs are up 15% to 30%, chemical costs have doubled and electric costs have risen 21%, while natural gas costs have jumped 46%, said Monica Jones, Dayton’s manager of management and budget.

Some projects the city recently bid out are coming in at twice the original anticipated estimate, officials said, and the city, like many communities across the nation, is dealing with supply-chain challenges, project delays and labor capacity issues.

Combined Shape Caption Crews lay down asphalt in the South Park neighborhood on Friday. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Crews lay down asphalt in the South Park neighborhood on Friday. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Increased costs mean the city’s $138 million in federal rescue funds may not stretch as far as officials hoped.

“We know it’s probably going to — or it is definitely going to — impact some of the Dayton Recovery Plan projects,” Jones said. “We’re asking the departments and the project leads to really go back and refine and sharpen their pencils on those estimates and get updated numbers for our planning purposes.”

The rescue funds represent the largest federal grant in the city’s history, some officials say, and the city’s plans for the money include investments to improve neighborhoods, city services and facilities, as well as support for “catalytic” economic development projects, the small business community and minority businesses.

Combined Shape Caption Inflation year-over-year increased 8.1% in April and 8.5% in March in the Midwest east north central division, which includes Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Inflation year-over-year increased 8.1% in April and 8.5% in March in the Midwest east north central division, which includes Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin. CONTRIBUTED

“We have certain goals and aspirations with the Dayton Recovery Plan, and we are trying to assess, can we do all we thought we were going to do,” she said.

Dickstein said the city’s elected leaders will be called on to help determine spending priorities in light of current and ongoing economic challenges.