Investigation ongoing in deadly shooting at Dayton’s Davis-Linden Building

Dayton police are continuing to investigate a shooting at the Davis-Linden Building earlier this month that killed a man and prompted SWAT from multiple police agencies to respond.

Chief Kamren Afzal said Thursday there are multiple moving parts involved.

“We don’t want to say anything because it’s going to tip our hand as to what we want to do and don’t want to do,” he said.

A suspect was arrested in Centerville but was released without being charged.

While it’s unusual, Afzal said there have been previous cases where police needed to get more information before charges could be filed.

“We are looking at probable cause and prosecutors are looking for beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said. “That just means we need to do more work.”

Investigators are working on directions they received from the prosecutor’s office, the chief added.

Around 11:20 a.m. on June 17, police responded to a report of a disturbance at 400 Linden Ave. The report was then updated to a shooting with a suspect inside firing additional shots, Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer previously said.

When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Randy Allen, dead. They also found another person who was injured.

A 911 caller said two carloads of people were arguing with people who worked in the Davis-Linden Building, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Another caller reported some of the men had baseball bats and were beating another man. He said he heard shots fired from at least two gun, including a shotgun, according to dispatch records.

Dayton police’s SWAT and hostage negotiation teams responded with other area officers to help search the building.

“A total of five SWAT teams assisted with the search of the building. There were multiple agencies that came together and worked towards the common goal,” Bauer said.

The Dayton Police Department homicide unit also were at the scene.