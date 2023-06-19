Investigation under way after boy shot in Dayton Sunday

An investigation is under way after a boy was shot in Dayton Sunday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 1871 block of Fieldstone Drive. The shooting involved a female and juvenile, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch logs indicated an 8-year-old boy was shot and there was a female suspect.

The boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, but police dispatchers didn’t have additional information on his condition.

It is not clear if any arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.