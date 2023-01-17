Investigators want help finding missing mom whose vehicle was found abandoned

“We are very concerned for her safety,” he said.

The major added Dayton police are trying to get the word out to Middletown area residents that help is needed.

Johns said the investigators are asking businesses and residents along Chapman’s route to check between 3 and about 7 a.m. Dec. 27 for her SUV or one that looks like it or any other vehicle following that is out of the ordinary.

Chapman traveled Trotwood to west Dayton on to Germantown Road then on Ohio 4 before heading through the areas of German Twp. and Germantown in to Butler County and on to Tytus Avenue. Johns said they know she was in the area of J-Rocks Bar in the 3000 block of Tytus.

“We don’t know who was driving the car, but if they can just check cameras, please. It would really help,” Johns said.

Chapman is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Chapman’s sister reported her missing on Dec. 29. She is the mother of a 15-year-old son.

Chapman’s ex-boyfriend gave a statement to police over the phone, Johns said.

“They recently broke up,” the major said. “They were going to do an exchange of items.”

Chapman did not have ties to the Middletown area and no reason is known why she would drive to the area.

“If you’ve seen her, if you know anything about this case or where she may be please give us a call here at the Dayton Police Department. We are in fear for her safety, as is her family,” Johns said

Anyone with information should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). People also may submit information online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.