‘It was like an earthquake’: Explosion reported at apartment building in Dayton

Multiple people called 911 and said part of the building had collapsed, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

“The apartment building next door blew up, “ a woman told dispatch. “There’s people trapped inside of it.”

She said she saw one man crawl out of the building.

Another 911 caller said he went outside and could hear a man calling for help in the debris but couldn’t find him.

Firefighters arrived to find a one-story, four-unit apartment building with significant collapse at the front of the building, said Dayton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad French.

Crews rescued two people from the building and transported them to the hospital. Additional information on their status was not available.

“Crews searched the structure, controlled utilities and completed limited shoring to secure the structure to the greatest extent possible,” French said. “Surrounding structures also sustained damage from the explosion.”

The cause of the fire and explosion are under investigation.

Phillip Kraft, who lives in the building, said he was asleep when the explosion woke him up.

“It was like an earthquake,” he said. “It was bone-shattering. It jarred everybody.”

Kraft said a piece of sheetrock fell on him as he was waking up.

“I turned around and looked toward my bathroom and I’m looking out at Parnell (Avenue),” he said. “I can see my neighbor’s house.”

His dogs escaped during the explosion. Kraft said he’s found two but is still looking for the third.