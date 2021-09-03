It’s a Legendary weekend: Renaissance, reggae and the return of Holiday at Home

John Legend has always excelled. The Springfield native was salutatorian of his senior class at North High School and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania. His debut album, “Get Lifted” (2004), went double platinum and earned him the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. He is one of only 16 EGOT winners, meaning he’s a rare individual to receive an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Legend performs at Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Special guests the War and Treaty will open the show. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost: $83 to $113. Call 513-232-6220 or visit www.rosemusiccenter.com.

Caption Kettering’s Holiday at Home parade and festival is one reason to stick around town this holiday weekend. CHUCK HAMLIN/STAFF/FILE

3) Kettering Holiday at Home

A parade, more than 100 arts and crafts vendors and an auto show are among the attractions at Kettering Holiday at Home on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 5 and 6. The annual community event, at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, also features concessions, a children’s zone and live entertainment. This year’s theme is “Hometown Spirit Let’s Hear It!” The Holiday at Home Parade begins at 9:55 a.m. Monday. Musical acts include Soul Express, the Flashback Band, and Matthew Crump & Lizard Lane on Sunday and the Fries, Noah Back and Cory Breth on Monday. Visit holidayathome.org.

4) Alter Fest

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Alter Fest, the annual multi-day celebration at Archbishop Alter High School, 940 E. David Road, Kettering. The event, returning Friday through Sunday, Sept. 3 through 5, features rides, games, live music, food, beverages and more. This year’s bands are Barely Able and Story Plunge on Friday, the Fries and Spungewurthy on Saturday and Crying Out Loud and White Knuckle Weekend on Sunday. Alter Fest hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Cost: Free admission. $25 for unlimited ride wristbands. Call 937-434-4434 or visit alterhs.org/alterfest.

Caption Multiplatinum-selling rockers Incubus, (left to right) José Pasillas, Ben Kenney, Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger and Chris Kilmore, perform at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Sunday, Sept. 5. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5) Incubus

Many musical acts postponed release plans in 2020, preferring to wait until touring returned. Not Incubus, which went forward with plans for “Trust Fall (Side B),” which dropped last April. Now, the multiplatinum-selling modern rock from California is finally out on the road supporting the EP. The five-song collection is the official follow-up to the album, “8” (2017), and the thematic sequel to the 2015 EP, “Trust Fall (Side A).” Incubus performs at Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, at 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $23.50 to $98. Call 513-232-6220 or visit www.rosemusiccenter.com.

6) Fair at New Boston

Life at the turn of the 19th century is the focus of the Fair at New Boston, returning to George Rogers Clark Park, 936 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield, on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and 5. Since 1982, the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association has provided history buffs from Ohio and beyond with a look back at the era through costumed recreations and battles. The 39th Fair at New Boston runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Advance tickets are $8 adults, $3 children 6-11. Gate prices $10 adults, $8 first responders and active and retired military with ID and $5 children 6-11. Children 5 and younger admitted. Pets are not allowed at this event. Call 937-882-9216 or visit www.fairatnewboston.org.

7) Moonlight and Magnolias

In Ron Hutchinson’s “Moonlight and Magnolias,” producer David O. Selznick is struggling with the screenplay for “Gone With The Wind.” He ends up recruiting a pair of Hollywood associates for an intensive rewriting session, which drives the action in the 2005 play. Lebanon Theatre Company opens a new season at The Mechanic Street Playhouse, 10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon, with a local production of this show on Friday, Sept. 3. “Moonlight and Magnolias” runs weekends through Sunday, Sept. 30. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Opening night’s production follows a 6 p.m. dinner. Cost: $20. Call 513-228-0932 or visit www.ltcplays.com.

8) Levitt Pavilion

The sounds of hometown musical talent continues to fill downtown during the 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton. The outdoor facility, which opened its summers season in June, hosts the Sounds of UD on Friday, Sept. 3. Radio personality Larry Hansgen will serve as the emcee for this evening of performances by students and staff from the University of Dayton. The local focus continues when Latin music group Dayton Salsa Project performs at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 4. The City of Dayton’s Recreation Department is welcoming guests to its annual celebration of reggae music from 1-9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. Dayton-based rapper K. Carter shares a bill with local gospel singer Mariah J on Thursday, Sept. 9. All shows begin at 7 p.m. Cost: Free. Visit www.levittdayton.org.

9) Kettering Block Party

It’s hard to believe but the summer entertainment at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering is nearing an end for another year. The whirlwind season that launched on Thursday, July 22 with Hairball, a tribute to arena rock acts like Van Halen, Aerosmith, Journey and Queen, comes to a close with the Kettering Block Party on Friday, Sept. 3. The event, from 6-8 p.m., includes live music, a free hot dog roast and a bicycle helmet fitting. Much of the action is in Lincoln Park, the main concourse outside the amphitheater, but the Kettering Civic Band will perform on the Fraze stage at 7 p.m. Cost: Free. Call 937-296-3300 or visit www.fraze.com.

10) MetroParks music

RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton is another downtown venue dedicated to Miami Valley talent. The Summer Music Series presents Stringus Khan and Whiskey Bent Valley Boys in a Pickin’ in the Park series concert in the pavilion from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. The series continues with a Big Band Night performance by the Bob Gray Orchestra from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. The Summer Music Series presents Tom Daughtry Orchestra at RiverScape MetroPark Thursday, Sept. 30. The performance, from 7:30-9:30 p.m., is the final Big Band Night concert of the season. Cost: These concerts are all free. Visit www.metroparks.org.

