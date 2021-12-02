It’s back: Third Street bridge reopens at long last

The Third Street bridge is open again after a two-year closure, which means no more detours for the thousands of people who typically cross it daily.
The new $17 million bridge was the largest and most expensive bridge project the Montgomery County Engineer’s office has ever completed, said county Engineer Paul Gruner.
Gruner said this was a special project because the bridge is a connector between downtown and west Dayton that has plenty of history.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
The Third Street bridge is one of the county’s most highly traveled bridges, handling about 20,000 vehicles each day, Gruner said.
“This is huge,” Gruner said. “We’ve been working on this project since 2012.”
Some of the people involved in the project, including those who provided input about its design and art elements, took a ride across the bridge this morning.
The new structure has more lanes (five instead of four), wider sidewalks, a shared-use path and sculptures and artwork honoring local history.
“The design turned out great, with lots of input from the public and people around town,” Gruner said.
The county engineer is responsible about 525 bridges.
