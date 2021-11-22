PHOTOS: Federal funding helped make these local road and bridge projects happen

Local officials are excited about the billions of dollars in new federal infrastructure funding that will come to Ohio and its communities now that President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion 5-year Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The road and bridge projects in this photo gallery from the Dayton, Hamilton, Middletown and Springfield regions all received federal funding.
The Brent Spence Bridge, which spans the Ohio River in Cincinnati, is also pictured. Officials are hoping to get some of the new federal funding to build a companion bridge to take some of the traffic off the Brent Spence Bridge.
See more about the impact of the new federal infrastructure funding here:
New infrastructure law expected to boost jobs and economy
Billions of dollars coming to Ohio for infrastructure
