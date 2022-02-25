“It’s very hurtful.” Wife of Dayton man from Ukraine calls Russian invasion shocking

“We’re looking at downtown Kyiv and it was a ghost town, and my husband says, ‘Do you you remember that road when we were there?’ It was so crowded and now it’s empty,” she said. “It’s just kind of weird because Kyiv is a busy, bustling city, and to see it empty is strange.”

Lenora Shcherbyna, an intervention specialist at Trotwood Prep and Fitness Academy, met Yurii Shcherbyna a few years ago online and married him in Ukraine in 2019. Yurii Shcherbyna moved to America over the summer, and the couple lives in Dayton. Lenora Shcherbyna said her husband wasn’t comfortable speaking with media, but she agreed to talk about her experiences.