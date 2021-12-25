Hamburger icon
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 18, Dayton native stumbles again in final round but keeps streak alive

Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.
Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.

This Christmas, Amy Schneider added more cash to her impressive “Jeopardy!” winning streak. Her 18-day total stands at $706,800.

“Our champion Amy certainly has a lot to celebrate this holiday season having racked up 17 wins and almost $700,000 here on ‘Jeopardy!’” said host Ken Jennings at the outset.

Schneider was on a roll throughout the Dec. 24 episode per usual but stumbled again during Final Jeopardy. The category: International Landmarks: Clue: In December 2020 an international agreement added nearly 3 feet to this; one surveyor lost half a toe in the effort. Answer: Mt. Everest. Schneider, who only wagered $2,000, guessed DMZ (demilitarized zone).

The Chaminade-Julienne graduate is the fourth highest-earning champion in regular-season play. If you want to hear her discuss her favorite amount to wager on the Daily Doubles, visit jeopardy.com/overheard.

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.

