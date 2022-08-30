BreakingNews
Only abortion provider in Dayton area to close doors next month
Job fairs at Dayton Post Office every Friday in September

The U.S. Postal Service has immediate openings for city carrier assistants at the Dayton Main Post Office on East Fifth Street. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The Dayton Post Office will host job fairs every Friday in September to fill immediate openings for city carrier assistants.

The job fairs are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post office, 1111 E. Fifth St.

Starting pay is $18.92 for the city carrier assistants, which are full-time alternates for regular letter carriers, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

USPS personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record, according to a release from the USPS. The job posting provides full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information.

“The Postal Service is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to the local community and the nation,” the USPS said in the release. “The Postal Service offers competitive wages, benefits and career advancement opportunities.”

