Dayton racino holds job fair, offers $750 signing bonus

Job fair attendees are required to bring valid identification. Resumes are welcome but not mandatory, the casino said.

Applications can be filled out online ahead of time, and those interested in applying can check out current job listings by visiting www.pngaming.com/careers.

“We’re looking for people who want to work in an exciting industry, with fast-paced days and nights; a diverse, enthusiastic team of co-workers; unlimited growth opportunities and support from one of the leaders in the industry,” Tim Kelley, general manager of the racino, said in a release. “Whether they are working directly with patrons or behind the scenes, our team members are outgoing, energetic, and enthusiastic, and enjoy hosting others.”