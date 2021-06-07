Dayton racino holds job fair, offers $750 signing bonus

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway has 50 job openings and will host a hiring event June 22.
New employees are eligible for a $750 sign-on bonus once they have completed their first 90 days of employment, the racino said.
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 4 to 7 p.m. June 22 on the lower level of the racetrack grandstand at 777 Hollywood Blvd., at the intersection of Needmore and Wagner Ford roads in Dayton.
There are a variety of openings, for people in player services, cashiers, bankers, housekeeping, surveillance and security and food and beverage.
Job fair attendees are required to bring valid identification. Resumes are welcome but not mandatory, the casino said.
Applications can be filled out online ahead of time, and those interested in applying can check out current job listings by visiting www.pngaming.com/careers.
“We’re looking for people who want to work in an exciting industry, with fast-paced days and nights; a diverse, enthusiastic team of co-workers; unlimited growth opportunities and support from one of the leaders in the industry,” Tim Kelley, general manager of the racino, said in a release. “Whether they are working directly with patrons or behind the scenes, our team members are outgoing, energetic, and enthusiastic, and enjoy hosting others.”