JobsOhio focuses on military and federal sector, sees record growth

In the Dayton region, JobsOhio working with local partner the Dayton Development Coalition set new records as well, with 3,881 new jobs created and 59 projects won.

DeWine and JobsOhio officials noted how the pandemic caused “reshoring,” as supply lines were disrupted and companies learned the importance of manufacturing things in the U.S. Ohio’s location, low cost of living, high qualify of life, and efforts by JobsOhio make the state competitive amid this phenomenon, they said.

“Ohio truly has a generational opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity to take our economy to new heights and JobsOhio will help us do that,” DeWine said.

Federal and military sector

JobsOhio last year added federal and military installations to its list of sectors targeted for investment, which could yield particular benefit for the Dayton region as home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — the largest single-site employer in Ohio.

Elaine Bryant, manager of the JobsOhio program and executive vice president for aerospace and defense at the Dayton Development Coalition, said their goal is to be the No. 1 state for military missions, be welcoming to military families and veterans, and support industry clusters.

Ohio in the past year has passed several pieces of legislation to make the state more military friendly, and provides incentives for defense-industry companies.

“I don’t see anybody going as fast and going as deep to incentivize military families to come to Ohio but also to reap the benefits of having military retirees in the communities,” said retired Gen. Michael “Buzz” Mosely, former chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force.

An economic impact study recently released by JobsOhio found that Ohio’s military and federal installations support 380,500 jobs and account for 6% of the state’s economy, representing $69 billion in total economic impact.

In the western Ohio region including Dayton, military and federal spending supports over 103,000 jobs and accounts for roughly $11.6 billion in regional economic impact — accounting for 17% of the region’s total economy — the study found.

