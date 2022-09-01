dayton-daily-news logo
Judge denies Tipp City school board members’ request in removal case

Tipp City Board of Education President Theresa Dunaway, left, and Vice President Anne Zakkour.

TROY — A judge has denied two Tipp City school board members’ request that he reconsider a past decision allowing some allegations against them to stand.

Judge William Wolff, assigned to hear the case seeking removal of board of education members Theresa Dunaway and Anne Zakkour, dismissed their requests that he dismiss all claims filed against them. The decision was filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

The Tipp City Concerned Citizens filed the action against the school board members late last year, claiming the pair engaged in inappropriate conduct. Wolff this summer dismissed some of the allegations, finding there was not enough information to litigate them. He left other allegations pending after ruling there was “sufficient particularity” to them that would allow the board members to file a response.

Wolff, a retired 2nd District Court of Appeals judge, was assigned to hear the case this summer by the Ohio Supreme Court.

