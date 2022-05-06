Judge gives max sentence, calls killing of 1-year-old ‘just plain evil’

Prosecutors chose to allow Mize to plead to a lesser charge and jointly recommended with the defense a term of 15 to 19 years in prison.

Judge Jeannine Pratt said that recommendation wasn’t taken lightly, but her independent evaluation of evidence led her to reject it.

“I have struggled with this case,” Pratt said to a courtroom filled with relatives and friends of Caelyn Colon, as well as with heavy security. She called Mize’s actions “the ultimate crime.”

“The sticking point for me is the harm that was caused. It is overwhelming me,” Pratt said, saying she had lost sleep over the case she saw as a homicide, not an accident. “I am a mother and consider it my most important role … I would go to battle for them … Your actions were just plain evil.”

Before hearing the sentence, Mize said he would change things if he could. “It is a tragedy … that’s what happened,” he said.

Pratt also heard from grandparents of Caelyn who said they now are raising her two young brothers who also were in the home when Mize, who had moved in with the children’s mother, was babysitting. The grandparents asked that Mize remain in prison at least until the boys are grown to help protect them and other women and children from him.

“We never want another family to have to go through this,” the grandmother said.