Jury acquits Vandalia woman in Miamisburg church threats case

“I’m very happy with the verdict,” said Dayton defense attorney David Merrell. “I’m glad that they upheld my client’s constitutional First Amendment right to speech.”

Shawn Acrey, lead pastor of The Journey church at 40 S. Fifth St., reported around April 1, 2023, that the church received communication via Facebook messenger that mentioned the Nashville Christian school shooting, churches that do not support gay marriages or transgender people and ended with asking, “how do you feel about killing your own family?,” according to a Miamisburg Police Department report and an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

The pastor said he viewed it as a “veiled threat” and asked for a police presence for services the next day, which was Palm Sunday. The threat had no affect on Easter worship, Miamisburg police Sgt. Jeff Muncy said at the time.

During an interview with Miamisburg police, Dieker reportedly admitted to sending messages to various churches and people associated with them and said that she sends information all over the world that “judgment is falling,” according to the court document.

“Tonya said she did not see how she did anything wrong but could see how the messages could cause someone to panic,” the affidavit stated.

Ultimately, Merrell said it was a misunderstanding, and that of all the churches that received her messages, apparently only the two in Miamisburg reported it to police.

“She was spreading what she believed to be the truth,” he said.