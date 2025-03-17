Jury finds man guilty in 15-year-old girl’s shooting death in Harrison Twp.

On Nov. 17, 2023, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting near Turner Road and Philadelphia Avenue.

When they arrived, they learned the victim, 15-year-old Heaven Washington, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in a private vehicle.

Once at the hospital, they discovered Washington had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Washington was staying at a group home and was being driven by a staff member at the time of the shooting.

The driver, Baretta Byrdsong, was taking her to get money for a field trip, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On the way back, Moreland reportedly pulled up to their vehicle and fired multiple times.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said Washington was not the intended target in the shooting.

“This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of how an ongoing street grudge can escalate to a fatal encounter, tragically taking the life of an innocent little girl on her way to school for a field trip,” he said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Heaven Washington during this difficult time.”

Byrdsong was also injured in the shooting, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

A license plate reader camera put Moreland’s rental vehicle in the area at the time of the shooting.

While detectives were surveilling the SUV near the Englewood Kroger, Moreland fled the unmarked patrol vehicles.

Detectives activated the lights and sirens as Moreland continued, going approximately 70 mph and running red lights, according to municipal court records.

Moreland got onto Interstate 70 West and traveled through New Lebanon and into Farmersville.

He abandoned the SUV in a field on Havermale Road in Farmersville.

The pursuit reached speeds of 109.8 mph.

Moreland was arrested in March 2024 after he showed up to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for an unrelated case.

Two others, Byrdsong and Darrell Bostic, were also indicted in Washington’s death.

Byrdsong is facing one count each of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and endangering children.

Byrdsong and Moreland reportedly had an ongoing feud and Byrdsong was the intended target in the shooting.

Bostic was allegedly in the SUV with Moreland at the time of the shooting.

He’s facing murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability charges.