Estate of 15-year-old killed in Harrison Twp. shootout sues group home for negligence

The worker reportedly returned fire, and Washington was struck during the shootout. The worker took her to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died.

The civil lawsuit names Reflections Group Home LLC and Baretta Byrdsong as defendants, according to Montgomery County court records.

Byrdsong, who worked for the group home, was reportedly involved in a feud with the other gunman, Tommy Moreland.

The lawsuit claims Reflections Group Home LLC was negligent in hiring Byrdsong and failed to supervise him. That negligence caused her death, the estate alleged.

“Defendant Reflections Group Home, LLC knew or should have known of defendant Byrdsong’s propensity for committing acts of violence, physical abuse, assault, battery and/or murder,” the complaint read.

Byrdsong also lacked the qualifications and training that would allow him to carry out his duties in a way that would be safe to others, including Washington, the estate argued.

The estate is seeking punitive damages and compensation to cover their attorney’s fees and expenses against the defense.

When the Dayton Daily News called the group home in an attempt to get a statement, a person answered and said ‘No comment,’ before hanging up.

Three men are facing criminal charges in Washington’s death.

Byrdsong was indicted on involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and reckless homicide charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Moreland and Darrell Bostic are facing murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charges.

Moreland was also charged with tampering with evidence, and Bostic was indicted on a having weapons while under disability charge as well.

Moreland and Byrdsong are scheduled to go to trial on March 10. Bostic’s next hearing is Dec. 3.

Byrdsong was reportedly driving Washington back to the group home after she got money for a school activity from an ATM. Moreland and Bostic pulled up next to them and numerous shots were fired into the vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Byrdsong was believed to be the target in the shooting.

“A completely blameless 15‐year‐old girl lost her life due to a senseless conflict between the defendants,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.