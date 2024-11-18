Breaking: Coroner IDs man who died after reportedly assaulting man over ride in Dayton

Jury finds man guilty of murder in Dayton shooting

A 19-year-old man was found guilty in the death of a man who was shot during an argument in Dayton last year.

A jury found Ja’Shawn Lee Jones guilty of two counts each of murder and felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

A reckless homicide charge was dismissed earlier this month. Jones waived his right to a jury on two counts of heaving weapons while under disability. A judge has yet to issue a verdict on the two weapons charges.

On Aug. 10, 2023, around 4:15 p.m., Dayton police responded to a shooting in the first block of South Monmouth Street.

Gregory Dillon, 31, was reportedly in an argument with the owner of a dog that had previously chased him. During the argument, Jones came out of a house with two handguns, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“A physical altercation occurred between Dillon and Jones, which resulted in Jones firing one of the handguns several times and striking Dillon,” an affidavit read.

Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two handguns were found near the front porch of the house and seven casings were in the area.

Witnesses identified Jones as the shooter, according to court records.

