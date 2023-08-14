Murder charges filed after argument leads to shooting in Dayton

BreakingNews
A man is facing murder charges after he reportedly shot and killed another man during an argument in Dayton last week,

Around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dayton police responded to the first block of South Monmouth Street near the East Fourth Street intersection on a report of a shooting.

Multiple people reported a man had been shot and was on the ground, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are working to confirm his identity and that next of kin have been notified with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Witnesses identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ja’Shawn Lee Jones and said he went inside a house nearby, according to court documents.

During the investigation, police learned the deceased had been chased by an unsecured dog at that address previously. The deceased got into an argument with the dog’s owner, during which Jones came outside with two handguns, according to court records.

“A physical altercation occurred between [the deceased] and Jones, which resulted in Jones firing one of the handguns several times and striking [the deceased],” an affidavit read.

Investigators reportedly found two handguns near the front porch of the house, as well as seven casings in the area.

Jones reportedly admitted to shooting the other man after a fight and being pepper sprayed, according to court records.

Jones was arrested and is facing two counts of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, as well as one count of reckless homicide.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

