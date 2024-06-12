BreakingNews
Mother cycles through Dayton on race across US to honor daughter who died from rare cancer

Jury finds man not guilty in August shooting in Trotwood

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Crime & Law
By
35 minutes ago
X

A jury found a Dayton man not guilty Wednesday in a shooting that injured a man last August in Trotwood.

Milton Eugene Bankston, 39, was facing two counts of felonious assault in connection to a shooting on Aug. 28, 2023, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Just before 1 a.m., Trotwood police responded to the 200 block of Miller Avenue near Nathanial Street after multiple 911 callers reported hearing at least a dozen gunshots.

One woman reported her brother was shot and family members were taking him to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton man indicted in August shooting in Trotwood

“Someone just ran up to the house and shot up our house,” she said.

The gunshot victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Trotwood police.

Bankston was charged in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in October before a grand jury indicted him on Dec. 11.

Staff writer Jen Balduff contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Suspended Kettering music teacher indicted on child porn charges
2
More than a dozen locals accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Here’s where...
3
Man accused of sexually abusing minor, downloading child sexual abuse...
4
Franklin Twp. man accused of taking photos of naked minor
5
Man charged with arson accused of setting fire at Amazon facility in...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top