Jury finds man not guilty in August shooting in Trotwood

Just before 1 a.m., Trotwood police responded to the 200 block of Miller Avenue near Nathanial Street after multiple 911 callers reported hearing at least a dozen gunshots.

One woman reported her brother was shot and family members were taking him to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

“Someone just ran up to the house and shot up our house,” she said.

The gunshot victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Trotwood police.

Bankston was charged in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in October before a grand jury indicted him on Dec. 11.

