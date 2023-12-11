Dayton man indicted in August shooting in Trotwood

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots shortly before 1 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 200 block of Miller Avenue near Nathaniel Street.

One 911 caller reported hearing 10 to 12 shots while a second caller said there were about 20 shots fired, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

A woman who called dispatch said her brother was shot and that family members were taking him to Miami Valley Hospital.

“Someone just ran up to the house and shot up our house,” she said.

The gunshot victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Trotwood police said.

It was not clear how many times he was shot.

Bankston initially was charged Oct. 5 in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in Trotwood before the case was bound over to a grand jury.