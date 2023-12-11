BreakingNews
Fairborn Schools mourning death of kindergarten teacher

Dayton man indicted in August shooting in Trotwood

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Dayton man was indicted Monday in connection to an August shooting in Trotwood that wounded a man and in which more than a dozen shots were reported fired.

Milton Eugene Bankston, 38, was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment Dec. 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications that would add time at sentencing if he is convicted as charged.

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots shortly before 1 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 200 block of Miller Avenue near Nathaniel Street.

One 911 caller reported hearing 10 to 12 shots while a second caller said there were about 20 shots fired, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

A woman who called dispatch said her brother was shot and that family members were taking him to Miami Valley Hospital.

ExploreRELATED: Man injured in Trotwood shooting; 911 callers report at least a dozen shots fired

“Someone just ran up to the house and shot up our house,” she said.

The gunshot victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Trotwood police said.

It was not clear how many times he was shot.

Bankston initially was charged Oct. 5 in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in Trotwood before the case was bound over to a grand jury.

In Other News
1
Ex-Dayton city employee convicted in bribery scandal gets 1 year in...
2
Frantic mother tells dispatchers in Liberty Twp. shooting: ‘Someone...
3
Harrison Twp. man charged in Dayton shooting that killed man, seriously...
4
Man gets up to 4½ years for pistol-whipping Dayton clerk in vape shop...
5
Judge sets $1.5M bond for grandmother accused of shooting baby...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top