JUST IN: 110-seat venue part of Oregon District restaurateur’s Uptown Centerville plan

CENTERVILLE — The operator of a popular Oregon District restaurant is moving on plans to open a 110-seat upscale Centerville site.
Salar Restaurant and Lounge co-owner and executive chef Margot Blondet is seeking to combine two parcels on West Franklin Street in Centerville, city records show.
The land at 57 and 63 W. Franklin is in Centerville’s Uptown area and a recently-approved entertainment district.
Centerville’s Uptown is a small business corridor that’s the focus of an estimated $11 million project designed to transform the historic town center in and around the intersection of North Main and Franklin streets over several years.
Last month a 113-acre entertainment district allowing 15 more liquor permits was approved by the Ohio Department of Commerce.
It was announced in June that Blondet planned to open a second restaurant with an upscale food and beverage concept inspired by its French-Peruvian style “with a modern twist.”
Mayor Brooks Compton has said the restaurant “is exactly the type of establishment city council is hoping to welcome as part of our revitalization of Uptown.”
The lot combination “is in preparation for a proposed restaurant” and a major site plan for the project is set to be reviewed by Centerville’s Board of Architectural Review next month, according to city records.
The application to combine the parcels has been approved by the planning commission and is set to be addressed by Centerville City Council tonight.