Just in: After 55 years, Dayton marketing firm plans move to new downtown home

In 1964, Walter Ohlmann joined the firm, and it was renamed Penny/Ohlmann, moving to 1605 N. Main in 1967, the company’s current location.

In 1969, Ralph Neiman, owner of a Dayton art studio, joined the company, which became Penny/Ohlmann/Neiman, Inc. Then in 2011, Penny/Ohlmann/Neiman changed its name to The Ohlmann Group.

Four years later, Walter Ohlmann, who served as the agency’s CEO for more than 30 years, stepped down to become chairman.

Linda Ohlmann Kahn and Lori Ohlmann assumed ownership of The Ohlmann Group after the death of their father Walter Ohlmann in 2016.

“Dayton’s known for its innovation, and The Ohlmann Group is on a similar trajectory,” said David Bowman, president of The Ohlmann Group. “We’re proud of our long-time relationships with our clients, and we grow with them. That’s what makes our organization especially unique.”