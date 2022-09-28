BreakingNews
Mental health issues most common admission reason now at Dayton Children’s
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Just in: After 55 years, Dayton marketing firm plans move to new downtown home

Local News
By
17 minutes ago

The Ohlmann Group, a family-owned, Dayton-based marketing and advertising firm, plans to move to downtown Dayton after 55 years at its North Main Street offices.

The firm will move its offices to the 130 Building on Second Street, its first office move since 1967. The target for the move is January.

“The decision to move the business wasn’t taken lightly considering our rich history at our current location,” Linda Kahn, the firm’s chief executive and vice president, media services, said in an announcement Wednesday.

“We’re proud to be a family-owned business that has evolved over the course of nearly 75 years,” said Lori Ohlmann, senior vice president, account services. “That’s rare in today’s business landscape, and we believe it speaks to our ability to consistently deliver for our clients. We’re looking forward to the next chapter for The Ohlmann Group.”

Founded in 1949 by Bob and Jean Penny, the agency was first known as Penny and Penny, the firm recalled.

In 1964, Walter Ohlmann joined the firm, and it was renamed Penny/Ohlmann, moving to 1605 N. Main in 1967, the company’s current location.

In 1969, Ralph Neiman, owner of a Dayton art studio, joined the company, which became Penny/Ohlmann/Neiman, Inc. Then in 2011, Penny/Ohlmann/Neiman changed its name to The Ohlmann Group.

Four years later, Walter Ohlmann, who served as the agency’s CEO for more than 30 years, stepped down to become chairman.

Linda Ohlmann Kahn and Lori Ohlmann assumed ownership of The Ohlmann Group after the death of their father Walter Ohlmann in 2016.

“Dayton’s known for its innovation, and The Ohlmann Group is on a similar trajectory,” said David Bowman, president of The Ohlmann Group. “We’re proud of our long-time relationships with our clients, and we grow with them. That’s what makes our organization especially unique.”

In Other News
1
Air Force to (some) THC users: You might get a second chance
2
The Dawn Patrol Rendezvous is returning to the Air Force Museum
3
Mental health issues most common admission reason now at Dayton...
4
Expensive Oakwood traffic signal plan ‘critically important’ for Ohio...
5
OH-TF1 sent to Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian, expected to strike as...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top