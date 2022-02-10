JUST IN: Airport developer proposes new buildings, jobs in Tipp City

Key to the development is a requested change to the city’s thoroughfare plan, said Colin Carville, city planning/zoning administrator.

The current thoroughfare plan dating to 2006 calls for development in the area south of Main Street and north of Evanston Road to include the southern extension of Kinna Drive to Evanston Road and an east-west connection to the intersection of South County Road 25A and Michaels Road.

The city is being asked to remove both roads from the plan to keep warehouse related traffic from residential roads to the south and west, Carville said.

Traffic would be directed to Kinna Drive to Main Street or Blauser to County Road 25A.

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the requested change at its March 8 meeting. The targeted properties are owned by RCS Peerless Inc. and zoned light industrial.

The site is attractive because of its proximity to Interstate 75 and the property’s connections to Kinna Drive and Blauser Drive, Gaston said. The location should provide “easy flow of trucks and vehicular traffic around” the site, he said.

The site plan shared should be considered very conceptual, Gaston said.

“NorthPoint would be a highly prized and coveted win for the city as far as jobs,” said Matt Spring, city development director.

The Planning Board would make a recommendation on the request to the Tipp City Council, which also would hold a public hearing on the request before its vote, Spring said.

Groundbreaking for the project could be as soon as this summer, if the request is approved, Gaston said.