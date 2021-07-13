JUST IN: Dave Chappelle, Allison Janney among Emmy nominees

Chappelle has won four Emmys. In fact, two of his wins came last year for his variety special “Sticks and Stones.” Reichert and Bognar were nominated last year for directing the aforementioned “American Factory,” which chronicled the Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America in Moraine. In 2007, the duo won an Emmy for the documentary “A Lion in the House.” Janney has won seven Emmys for her work on “The West Wing,” “Mom” and “Masters of Sex.”

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will be telecast Sunday, Sept. 19 AT 8 p.m. on CBS from the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony, featuring a limited audience of nominees and guests, will mark a return to live telecast following last year’s virtual edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.