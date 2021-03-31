JUST IN: This year’s Dayton Air Show to cut attendance and offer ‘drive-in’ format

Show leaders decided they needed to make a decision on this summer’s format. Even if the mass gathering ban is lifted, the show will have no room to pivot.

“We flipped the switch today to go from normal to drive-in, and there’s no turning back,” Grevious said.

The show expects to accommodate about 4,000 cars a day. With six passengers per car, that could mean up to 24,000 guests a day — a far cry from the average 60,000 to 70,000 guests milling about on foot in previous years.

But part of the plan offered to public health officials was to reduce attendance. Said Grevious: “They signed off on that, too.”

Social distancing considerations are driving the sweeping changes. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended these kinds of public events worldwide, and last summer’s air show was called off.

“We can’t sustain our business with another year of no income,” Grevious said.

While infections are down compared to January, they are rising again. The U.S. has averaged 65,000 new cases a day over the past week, 19% increase over two weeks ago, the New York Times reported today. Increases are especially notable in nearby Michigan.

Specialty seating areas will not be available and there will be no static aircraft displays, air show organizers said. The show will be broadcast over its public address system by announcers Rob Reider and Danny Clisham, and it will broadcast as well on FM radio.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the Thunderbirds in 2021 and introduce this incredible drive-in show to Dayton,” Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show board of trustees, producers of the show, said in Wednesday’s release from the show. “This new format is safe and will bring the utmost in convenience to our guests.”

An artist's rendering from the Dayton Air Show illustrating the new drive-in format being offered for the 2021 show. Contributed

“The show will convert its spectator area to a drive-in theater-type parking lot,” organizers said in their release. “Guests will be able to purchase 20′ x 20′ private viewing area using half the area to park their car and the other half to view the show in tailgate fashion.”

Ticket prices start at $99 for up to 6 guests for general admission and front row “platinum” viewing areas for 6 guests for $199, the show said.

The idea is to drive in and from one’s own vehicle, watch the show. Restrooms will be nearby and mobile concessions with food, beverage and merchandise will travel the aisles, show officials said.

The 2021 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger happens July 10-11.

This year’s headlining attraction will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. 2021 will mark the 47th anniversary of the event held annually at the Dayton International Airport.