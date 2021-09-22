JUST IN: Dayton development group honors Kettering mayor with Hobson award

“He has been instrumental in economic development initiatives within the Kettering community and has worked diligently to enrich the quality of life for all citizens in his community,” the coalition said in the announcement.

First elected to Kettering City Council in 1997, Patterson’s wife was honored several years ago when the DDC designated the Maureen Patterson Regional Leader Award.

Maureen Patterson has held held several pro-business leadership positions since the 1990s, including with the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood Chamber of Commerce, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the DDC.

Don Patterson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Dayton and attended Dayton Public Schools, graduating from Fairview High School.

Among the panels he has served on are the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Executive Board, Miami Valley Communications Council, Greater Dayton Mayors and Managers Association and the Ohio Mayor’s Alliance Executive Board.