NEW DETAILS: Kettering seeks to allow restaurants, housing in business parks

The city bought about 300 of the MVRP’s 1,250 acres in recent years and has sold land to several businesses.

Among tenants at the business park which straddles Beavercreek and Kettering are Reynolds & Reynolds, Community Tissue Services and Kodak.

In July, Kettering approved the sale of about 2.3 acres to a Beavercreek construction and real estate development company to allow Resonetics LLC expand.

The Resonetics project is expected to add 95 jobs, generating $5 million in new annual payroll and retain $7.3 million in existing payroll, according to the state.