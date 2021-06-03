JUST IN: Florida investment buys Crowne Plaza hotel for $13.1M

Integrity Hotels Group purchased the property in 2009 for $2.6 million.

The hotel at 33 E. Fifth St., directly across Fifth from the Dayton Convention Center, is described in records as having 13 floors, with more than 280 rooms, built in 1975.

A message was left with the buyer. A hotel employee on Thursday morning referred questions to Commonwealth, a Covington, Ky. hotel management company. A message was left with an employee there.

