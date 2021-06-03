JUST IN: Florida investment buys Crowne Plaza hotel for $13.1M

A real estate investment company based in Florida has purchased the Crowne Plaza hotel property in downtown Dayton for $13.1 million, new county property records show.
The hotel may be undergoing a rebranding as a “Radisson-Dayton.” Phone callers are now greeted with a message identifying the hotel as “Radisson Dayton.”
LW Dayton V LLC is listed in Montgomery County records as the buyer, from seller Integrity Hotels Group LLC, based in Dallas, Texas. The transaction was dated Tuesday.
The buyer is associated with Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, also operating at the same Delray Beach, Fla. address. Lockwood is a real estate investment and development company whose portfolio includes a Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn in Alabama.
Integrity Hotels Group purchased the property in 2009 for $2.6 million.
The hotel at 33 E. Fifth St., directly across Fifth from the Dayton Convention Center, is described in records as having 13 floors, with more than 280 rooms, built in 1975.
A message was left with the buyer. A hotel employee on Thursday morning referred questions to Commonwealth, a Covington, Ky. hotel management company. A message was left with an employee there.
This story will be updated.