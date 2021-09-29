JUST IN: Four finalists named for Dayton police chief

The city of Dayton today released the names of the four finalists for the police chief position, and they include the current interim chief and three former and current out-of-state law enforcement officials from as far away as Florida.
The city also says one potential fifth candidate is being vetted by the consulting team and could be added to the list of finalists.
Interim police director and Chief Matt Carper made the cut, as did Joseph Sullivan, the former deputy police commissioner of Philadelphia; Kamran Afzal, police chief of Hopewell, Virginia; and John Pate, chief administrative officer and director of public safety in Opa-Locka, Florida.
Police chief Richard Biehl retired this past summer after 13 years leading the Dayton Police Department.
The city’s search for a new chief began last spring, and the city hired an outside consultant to help find qualified candidates.
Originally, the deadline to apply for the chief position was the end of August. But that was pushed back to Sept. 12.
The city told the Dayton Daily News last week that about 30 people applied for the city’s top cop job, including three people from Ohio and many others from out of state.
The city this afternoon released the finalist’s names.
Lt. Col. Carper was sworn in as interim chief and police director in late July.
Carper has worked for the department since 1992, most recently serving as deputy director and deputy chief.
His previous roles included commander of the narcotics bureau, Professional Standards Bureau and the central patrol and west patrol operations divisions.