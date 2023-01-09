JUST IN: JobsOhio backs area manufacturer’s $14 million expansion

BreakingNews
Young's Jersey Dairy to celebrate 154th birthday with deals
JobsOhio, the state’s private jobs creation arm, is giving Eaton manufacturer Bullen Ultrasonics $1 million for an expansion meant to support Ohio’s growth in semiconductor and aerospace production.

Investing more than $14 million, Bullen will expand its Technology Development Center in Eaton to support work also in aerospace composites and micro-electromechanical systems, the Dayton Development Coalition said Monday.

ExploreCHIPS Act investments fund Ohio semiconductor growth

“Bullen Ultrasonics has a history of making bold advancements to have a positive impact on our community and the industries we serve,” Bullen President Tim Beatty said. “We value the importance of investing into our employees, our technologies and our facilities in order to support our customers.”

The company plans to implement robotic automation, data automation and its “MicroLucent” technology, fueled by growing demand for semiconductor devices and aerospace components.

Intel has pledged to invest at least $20 billion in dual semiconductor production sites near Columbus. Work has been underway there since the summer.

Credit: Paul Vernon

Credit: Paul Vernon

ExploreJobs: Local manufacturer invites applicants to apply now

“Bullen Ultrasonics’s investment strengthens Ohio’s position to lead the nation in the development of new technology to enhance reliability, accuracy, and longevity within several critical industries that are important to the future of the state,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive.”

Bullen Ultrasonics will receive up to $1 million from a JobsOhio R&D Center grant, the coalition said.

“Bullen has been a trusted community partner since 1971, and the city of Eaton supports their continued investment in research and development,” said Bradley Collins, Eaton city manager.

Questions about possible jobs growth tied to the project were sent to representatives of the coalition and JobsOhio.

