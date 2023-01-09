JUST IN: JobsOhio backs area manufacturer’s $14 million expansion

Investing more than $14 million, Bullen will expand its Technology Development Center in Eaton to support work also in aerospace composites and micro-electromechanical systems, the Dayton Development Coalition said Monday.

“Bullen Ultrasonics has a history of making bold advancements to have a positive impact on our community and the industries we serve,” Bullen President Tim Beatty said. “We value the importance of investing into our employees, our technologies and our facilities in order to support our customers.”