JUST IN: Kettering Fairmont teen admits to charge in school shooting threat

DAYTON — A Kettering Fairmont High School freshman facing a felony inducing panic case involving a school shooting threat has admitted to that charge.
The admission was entered Tuesday on the second-degree felony in Montgomery County Juvenile Court, records show.
The 14-year-old is committed to the custody of the Department of Youth Services for at least a year, according to the order signed by Judge Helen Wallace.
But Wallace is suspending that term “so long as and upon the condition that the child complies with all court orders, the rules and regulations of probation and with all local, state and federal laws.”
He must complete 100 hours of community service through the county juvenile court work program and is on probation through June 12, 2024 or until further ordered by the court, the filing states.
The teen must also submit to a DNA sample and is barred from social media for a least a year, the order states.
The teen had been released from the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center last month, according to court records. Wallace at that time restricted the teen from using “all internet and social media platforms,” an order signed May 19 states.
He was ordered then to “attend, participate and follow all recommendations of counseling” with any media usage being “approved, controlled and supervised” by a parent, according to the order.
The teen was arrested May 9 by Kettering police following a school shooting threat posted on social media the night before. Kettering schools cancelled all classes that day due to the threat.
On May 10, he was accused of causing “serious public inconvenience or alarm by initiating a report or warning of alleged or impending fire, explosion, crime or other catastrophe, knowing that such a report or warning was false,” court records state.
