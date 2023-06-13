JUST IN: Kettering Fairmont teen admits to charge in school shooting threat

The teen must also submit to a DNA sample and is barred from social media for a least a year, the order states.

The teen had been released from the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center last month, according to court records. Wallace at that time restricted the teen from using “all internet and social media platforms,” an order signed May 19 states.

He was ordered then to “attend, participate and follow all recommendations of counseling” with any media usage being “approved, controlled and supervised” by a parent, according to the order.

The teen was arrested May 9 by Kettering police following a school shooting threat posted on social media the night before. Kettering schools cancelled all classes that day due to the threat.

On May 10, he was accused of causing “serious public inconvenience or alarm by initiating a report or warning of alleged or impending fire, explosion, crime or other catastrophe, knowing that such a report or warning was false,” court records state.