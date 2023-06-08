BreakingNews
Longtime Xenia auto shop that closed during COVID to reopen and train mechanics
X

JUST IN: Kettering fatal shooting victim identified in police homicide investigation

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
By
7 minutes ago

The Kettering woman fatally shot in her home this week has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Sierra Still, 28, was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon.

Kettering police discovered the Still’s body after a call from Montgomery County officials, who said a man turned himself in that day and told authorities his wife “may be injured,” police records state.

Officers discovered the victim’s body after a call from Montgomery County officials, who said a man turned himself in that day and told authorities his wife “may be injured,” police records state.

ExplorePOPULAR: Woman found dead in Kettering home after man reports domestic incident from jail

Kettering police said Still was found dead in a bathroom and had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police forced entry into the home as more than 15 officers responded to the scene, records state. The victim was on the bathroom floor with no pulse, police records show.

She “was seated on the floor with her upper body and head slumped forward” and an officer saw “an apparent gunshot wound on the left side of her head,” the report states. There were multiple shell casings on the bathroom floor, and a casing and round in the bathtub, according to the police report.

It is Kettering’s first homicide this year and the city’s sixth since 2019, police records show.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering police crime survey shows rise in school safety concerns

There were children living in the home, but they were not there when police arrived, Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman said. The children have been placed with relatives, he added.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting. The suspect did not say if they had been arguing prior to the shooting, Protsman said.

Police did not receive any reports of gunfire in the area or other calls related to the homicide other than the one originating at the jail.

ExploreRELATED: PHOTOS: Kettering police investigate 1st homicide of year

In Other News
1
Longtime Xenia auto shop that closed during COVID to reopen and train...
2
Longtime Dayton-area jeweler that served Kettering, Oakwood going out...
3
Coroner identifies 50-year-old man killed in crash into tree in...
4
Emerson spins off Copeland; spokeswoman says company will ‘maintain...
5
Efforts underway to expand, overhaul Ohio medical marijuana program

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top