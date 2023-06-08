JUST IN: Kettering fatal shooting victim identified in police homicide investigation

Police forced entry into the home as more than 15 officers responded to the scene, records state. The victim was on the bathroom floor with no pulse, police records show.

She “was seated on the floor with her upper body and head slumped forward” and an officer saw “an apparent gunshot wound on the left side of her head,” the report states. There were multiple shell casings on the bathroom floor, and a casing and round in the bathtub, according to the police report.

It is Kettering’s first homicide this year and the city’s sixth since 2019, police records show.

There were children living in the home, but they were not there when police arrived, Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman said. The children have been placed with relatives, he added.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting. The suspect did not say if they had been arguing prior to the shooting, Protsman said.

Police did not receive any reports of gunfire in the area or other calls related to the homicide other than the one originating at the jail.