JUST IN: Kettering police investigate more mail theft from post office

KETTERING — Another theft of mail from a Kettering post office this past weekend is being investigated.
The incident police responded to early Saturday morning at the 1490 Forrer Boulevard post office follows a series of May crimes involving stolen checks at postal service outdoor mailboxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and Washington Twp.
The earlier thefts came after a Dayton postal service manager told authorities a key that unlocks “all Dayton-area mailboxes” was stolen, police records show. Police have encouraged residents only to use secure mail drop locations inside post office buildings.
It is unclear at this point what was stolen, or the method used in the theft reported at 1:24 a.m. Saturday in Kettering. The Dayton Daily News is seeking more information from police and USPS officials.
The Forrer post office is the same site hit May 19, when police said they believe a stolen key was used.
In that case, Keith D. Calahan, 23, of Dayton; Leonard A. Blackstone, 19, of Kettering; Jeff Weaver, 22, of Centerville; and Amond N. Turner, 22, of Trotwood; were arrested in the 3200 block of Gracemore Avenue on preliminary theft and receiving stolen property charges, Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman said.
Calahan was also booked on resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
About the Author