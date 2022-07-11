JUST IN: Kettering police investigate more mail theft from post office

The incident police responded to early Saturday morning at the 1490 Forrer Boulevard post office follows a series of May crimes involving stolen checks at postal service outdoor mailboxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and Washington Twp.

The earlier thefts came after a Dayton postal service manager told authorities a key that unlocks “all Dayton-area mailboxes” was stolen, police records show. Police have encouraged residents only to use secure mail drop locations inside post office buildings.