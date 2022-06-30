JUST IN: Popular Ohio restaurant chain plans new site in Kettering

BreakingNews
Public Health release COVID vaccination schedule for young kids in Montgomery County
Documents have been submitted for a City Barbeque at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering records show.

KETTERING — Plans are in the works for a City Barbeque restaurant at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane.

City of Kettering records show the popular Ohio-based restaurant chain intends to renovate the vacant 3,460 square-foot building next to Delco Park.

City Barbeque — which has restaurants in Beavercreek, Centerville and Vandalia — won first place for the top BBQ business in the Best of Dayton contest announced by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News in January.

The Dorothy Lane building has been vacant for about a year after Rapid Fired Pizza closed that business, along with a restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton’s campus.

City Barbeque offers a full array of smoked meats, including ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken breast, pulled chicken, turkey breast and sausage. The restaurant chain also has a range of side items and desserts.

The Columbus-based business operates restaurants on East Franklin Street in downtown Centerville, on North Fairfield Road south of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, and Miller Lane in Vandalia.

