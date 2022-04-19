JUST IN: Kettering housing community plan calls for splitting Meijer land

A housing community’s proposal to divide part of a 45-acre Meijer lot on Wilmington Pike in Kettering is moving forward.
The proposal by Darby Run L.P. of Columbus calls for about five acres behind the Meijer store to become a separate lot for future development, city records show.
The plan to subdivide the five acres was approved by the Kettering Planning Commission 5-0 Monday night.
Darby Run is a general occupancy workforce housing community in Kettering, according to its website.
The business is associated with Spire Development, which has been overseeing Hempstead Landing, the website states.
Hempstead Landing is a four-story, 40-unit apartment building on which construction began last year on Hempstead Station Drive near the parcel Darby Run is looking to develop.
The new lot is in a former “borrow pit” used to supply Meijer with grading material when it was developed, Kettering City Planner David Roller said.
“It’s actually kind of a drainage basin. It’s in the flood plain,” Roller said. “Developing on this parcel means there’s a lot of requirements that need to be met regarding flood plain regulations. There’s a lot of grading. There’s a lot of challenges that need to be met.”
The new lot would be accessed from Hempstead Station, east of Meijer, according to Kettering documents.
