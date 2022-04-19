dayton-daily-news logo
JUST IN: Kettering housing community plan calls for splitting Meijer land

The city is considering a plan to divide part of Meijer’s 45 acres on Wilmington Pike in Kettering. FILE

17 minutes ago

A housing community’s proposal to divide part of a 45-acre Meijer lot on Wilmington Pike in Kettering is moving forward.

The proposal by Darby Run L.P. of Columbus calls for about five acres behind the Meijer store to become a separate lot for future development, city records show.

The plan to subdivide the five acres was approved by the Kettering Planning Commission 5-0 Monday night.

ExplorePOPULAR: Firm plans to buy Kettering Business Park land that housed Synchrony jobs

Darby Run is a general occupancy workforce housing community in Kettering, according to its website.

The business is associated with Spire Development, which has been overseeing Hempstead Landing, the website states.

Hempstead Landing is a four-story, 40-unit apartment building on which construction began last year on Hempstead Station Drive near the parcel Darby Run is looking to develop.

Explorehttps://www.daytondailynews.com/local/fairborn-plan-calls-for-141-new-homes-on-nearly-30-acres-near-i-675/U5YN7HOVDFEXTNRCMXAYHU7E4M/

The new lot is in a former “borrow pit” used to supply Meijer with grading material when it was developed, Kettering City Planner David Roller said.

“It’s actually kind of a drainage basin. It’s in the flood plain,” Roller said. “Developing on this parcel means there’s a lot of requirements that need to be met regarding flood plain regulations. There’s a lot of grading. There’s a lot of challenges that need to be met.”

The new lot would be accessed from Hempstead Station, east of Meijer, according to Kettering documents.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering benefit aims to bring Ukrainians, Americans together

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

