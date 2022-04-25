Kettering schools, YMCA plan new deal for childcare

KETTERING — The school district and the YMCA have a new deal to provide before- and after-school care to students starting next school year.
Pending board of education approval, the YMCA agreement will keep costs at $7 an hour for one child and $4 an hour each additional one, according to Kettering City Schools Superintendent Scott Inskeep.
The before- and after-school childcare program at elementary and middle schools draws anywhere from 250 to 500 students, he has said.
Concern about the cost of a switch prompted some parents last year to start an online petition signed by more than 350 people. The petition stated the change would significantly increase the price of the program and be “crippling to the families.”
Inskeep said staff shortages prompted the district to consider contracting with a business or the YMCA.
The longtime Kettering program has about 24 to 26 employees when fully staffed, but those numbers had dropped to the low teens in December, Inskeep told the Dayton Daily News.
The issue is scheduled to be considered by the Kettering board of education Tuesday night, officials said.
