JUST IN: Kroger sets opening date for area’s newest store

The new Kroger in Riverside is set for a grand opening March 10, according to the Cincinnati-based business.
The $23 million store at 601 Woodman Drive will be a 100,349-square-foot facility housing about 160 jobs at the former Kmart site demolished last year, the national retailer has said.
Kroger last month opened a new Marketplace store in Miamisburg. The new Riverside site will not be a Marketplace, but its opening at such a visible location has been highly anticipated by city officials.
Kroger opened a $1.6 million fuel center at the intersection of Woodman and Burkhardt in December. Prior to that, the property had been vacant since Kmart closed in 2017, officials said.
When the new Kroger opens, its stores on Spinning Road in Riverside and the Pinewood location on Smithville Road in Dayton will close, company officials have said.
