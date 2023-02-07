NEW DETAILS: Beavercreek defense contractor seeks Fairborn tax deal to move, add jobs

The other half of the city’s 2% income tax rate — which is dedicated to police, fire and streets — is not calculated in the incentive, Schell said.

A message left by this news organization with HII has not been returned.

HII initially proposes to bring 64 jobs in the first year and employ 71 by the fifth, Fairborn records show. It would receive no incentive payments the first year, but those funds would annually range from $39,506 to $44,440 the next four years.

The incentives would be equal to 52% of the company’s contribution to Fairborn’s earned income tax for those years, according to city records.

The incentives are part of a business growth initiative overseen by the Fairborn Development Corp., according to a measure Fairborn City Council approved Monday night supporting the application for incentives.