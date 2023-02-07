NEW DETAILS: Beavercreek defense contractor seeks Fairborn tax deal to move, add jobs

FAIRBORN — A Beavercreek defense contractor is seeking tax incentives to move to Fairborn, eventually bringing 71 jobs to the city and an annual payroll of $8.5 million.
Huntington Ingalls Industries-Mission Technologies has applied for incentives as part of a proposal to invest $2.3 million in building improvements and moving costs as part of a 10-year lease, city records show.
HII, a global engineering and defense technologies provider, has identified a site at 2310 National Road for possible relocation, said Cherise Schell, Fairborn assistant economic development director.
The business could receive up to $214,734 over five years if the it moves, Fairborn records show.
“The amount of the annual incentive payment is determined based on (the) percentage of the total amount of income taxes collected by the city that are generated specifically based on the city’s 1% income tax in the previous year,” Schell said.
The other half of the city’s 2% income tax rate — which is dedicated to police, fire and streets — is not calculated in the incentive, Schell said.
A message left by this news organization with HII has not been returned.
HII initially proposes to bring 64 jobs in the first year and employ 71 by the fifth, Fairborn records show. It would receive no incentive payments the first year, but those funds would annually range from $39,506 to $44,440 the next four years.
The incentives would be equal to 52% of the company’s contribution to Fairborn’s earned income tax for those years, according to city records.
The incentives are part of a business growth initiative overseen by the Fairborn Development Corp., according to a measure Fairborn City Council approved Monday night supporting the application for incentives.
