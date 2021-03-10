JUST IN: Medical device maker to add new building, jobs in Dayton

Norwood Medical employees in 2017. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Dayton City Commission approved two enterprise zone agreements with Norwood Medical that will provide 75% property tax abatements on the increased value of the two Webster Street properties when new facilities are constructed.

The abatement period will last 10 years.

Norwood Medical plans to invest about $1.4 million constructing a new 33,120-square-foot manufacturing facility, according to a memo from Ford Weber, Dayton’s economic development director.

The project will create at least 20 full-time positions.

The company also plans to build a new 42,750-square-foot warehouse that will create at least 10 new jobs, Weber said.

Veteran Norwood Medical employee Becca Hummer inspects parts in a March 2017 photograph. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Norwood Medical says it also will invest at least $1.4 million in the project.

Norwood Medical, which makes medical devices and implants, says it had about 1,184 employees at the end of last year, according to enterprise zone agreement documents.

The company has multiple active enterprise zone agreements that also abate 75% of real estate property taxes. The abatements are on the increased value of multiple properties on Webster Street and Winners Circle.

Norwood has invested about $29 million into its new facilities since it entered into enterprise zone agreements in 2010 and 2014, according to documents from the tax incentive review council.

Norwood Medical has increased its payroll by about 25% since 2016, the documents say.

Norwood pledged to create about 60 jobs through its last projects but actually created many times that amount of new positions, the documents state.

A significant share of the new jobs Norwood Medical has created have been filled by people living in the city of Dayton, said Mary Faulkner, senior economic development specialist with the city.

Since 1983, the city has approved 259 enterprise zone agreements, she said.

Dayton has five enterprise zone agreements that are reviewed annually that have led to more than $97 million in new investment ― more than twice the amount of investment the companies pledged to make, Faulkner said.