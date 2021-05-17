JUST IN: Moeller Brew Barn coming to the Water Street District by baseball stadium

Moeller Brew Barn plans to add a third location, this one near Day Air Ballpark in the rapidly growing Water Street District.
The new business will have three bars, onsite brewing and an outdoor beer garden that will be pet- and bicyclist-friendly.
Moeller Brew Barn, which has locations in Troy and Maria Stein, hopes to open the new brewery, kitchen and tap room at 424 E. First St. in spring 2022, around the time the Dayton Dragons’ hosts its first game.
“Moeller Brew Barn isn’t just a restaurant, it’s an experience, a destination - and we’re in great company being located next to the new AC Hotel and across the street from the Dayton Dragons,” said Anthony Scott, who co-owns the business with Nick Moeller. “We look forward to joining the community and adding to the evolving streetscape here.”
The brew barn will occupy space in the first floor of the new Madison on First building, which is a mixed-use building offering 11,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 3,900 square feet of patio/plaza space.
The building, formerly part of the Mendelson’s complex, is directly south of the ballpark. Brackett Builders Inc. plans to move into the building as well.
Moeller’s space will have exposed beams and brick, high ceilings and raw material originally found in the space, a release states.
Moeller Brew Barn also has will a new addition next to the existing building that will include a mezzanine, two bars and outdoor patio seating.