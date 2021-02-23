JUST IN: Native Daytonian named new Dayton Metro Library director

A search committee initially screened a pool of 30 applicants and three finalists were invited to a more intensive review process involving library staff, the Friends of the Library Executive Committee, the Dayton Metro Library Foundation Directors and the full Board of Trustees, according to the library.

“The Board of Trustees was so fortunate to have three qualified finalists for the position of Executive Director,” said Elaine Johnson, President of the DML Board of Trustees and member of the Search Committee. “Jeff’s accomplishments and service have received national recognition. We are confident that he will continue Dayton Metro Library’s history of innovative Library leadership and ensure that our institution maintains a culture of trust and collaboration.”

Trzeciak will also be provided $10,000 in moving expenses and will receive a monthly car allowance of $375 and $150 monthly for dining expenses, according to trustees.

About the new director

Jeffrey Trzeciak is a native Daytonian who began his career at the Dayton Metro Library. He is currently the director of the Jersey City Free Public Library, the largest municipal library in New Jersey. Trzeciak held senior positions at Newark Public Library, McMaster University and Washington University in St. Louis. In 2018, he received the Director’s Recognition Award from the New Jersey Association of Library Assistants following a nomination by his staff. Trzeciak initiated the award-winning Documenting Ferguson project after the shooting of Michael Brown in 2014 and received a city citation for his commitment to the Newark Puerto Rican community in 2017. He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Dayton and a Master of Library Science degree from Indiana University.