JUST IN: Native Daytonian named new Dayton Metro Library director

A native Daytonian and University of Dayton graduate will be returning to the region to lead the Dayton Metro Library.
Library trustees named Jeffrey Trzeciak, currently director of the Jersey City (N.J.) Free Public Library, to be the Dayton system’s next executive director during a special meeting Tuesday.
Trzeciak, who started his career at the Dayton Metro Library, will succeed Tim Kambitsch, who retires Feb. 28. Trustees also approved a compensation package for Trzeciak with a base annual salary of $195,000.
“It is quite an honor to be named Dayton Metro Library’s next executive director,” Trzeciak said. “I’ve always dreamed of returning to my hometown and the institution that launched my career. Dayton Metro Library has an excellent reputation for community support and responsive service, and I’m committed to build on that foundation.”
The other finalists considered for the position included Peter Coyl, director of the Montclair (N.J.) Public Library and Rachel Gut, Dayton Metro Library’s current deputy executive director.
A search committee initially screened a pool of 30 applicants and three finalists were invited to a more intensive review process involving library staff, the Friends of the Library Executive Committee, the Dayton Metro Library Foundation Directors and the full Board of Trustees, according to the library.
“The Board of Trustees was so fortunate to have three qualified finalists for the position of Executive Director,” said Elaine Johnson, President of the DML Board of Trustees and member of the Search Committee. “Jeff’s accomplishments and service have received national recognition. We are confident that he will continue Dayton Metro Library’s history of innovative Library leadership and ensure that our institution maintains a culture of trust and collaboration.”
Trzeciak will also be provided $10,000 in moving expenses and will receive a monthly car allowance of $375 and $150 monthly for dining expenses, according to trustees.
About the new director
Jeffrey Trzeciak is a native Daytonian who began his career at the Dayton Metro Library. He is currently the director of the Jersey City Free Public Library, the largest municipal library in New Jersey. Trzeciak held senior positions at Newark Public Library, McMaster University and Washington University in St. Louis. In 2018, he received the Director’s Recognition Award from the New Jersey Association of Library Assistants following a nomination by his staff. Trzeciak initiated the award-winning Documenting Ferguson project after the shooting of Michael Brown in 2014 and received a city citation for his commitment to the Newark Puerto Rican community in 2017. He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Dayton and a Master of Library Science degree from Indiana University.