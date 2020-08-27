Funding for local libraries to drop next year

The data was shared at a Thursday meeting of the Montgomery County Budget Commission, which approved the 2021 distributions for state library and local government funds. The $17,377,996 going to local jurisdictions is down 11.8%, or $2,330,223 from this year, according to an Ohio Department of Taxation estimate.

The drop in funding comes as more people turn to area libraries to stay informed and help educate their children during the coronavirus pandemic, Farrell said.

“It is unfortunate that decreases in budget come when the public needs and depends on us more than ever,” she said.

Library administrators said it’s too early to know how the decrease will impact operations next year.

“We just received this information. The fiscal officer and I really haven’t had a chance to go through and see where we’re going to have to make adjustments, said Liz Fultz, director of Washington-Centerville Public Library.

Public Library Funds account for about 30% of Washington-Centerville Public Library’s revenue, Fultz said. Dayton Metro Library relies on the funds for 50% of its revenue, according to the library.