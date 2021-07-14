JUST IN: New plan for health center near UD incorporates old church

The 11,000-square-foot church property sits along Brown Street between Sawmill and Stonemill roads.

Preservation Dayton Inc., a nonprofit organization that advocates for the preservation of historically significant properties in the Dayton area, has been encouraging people to write or call UD about the proposed medical building.

A leader with the group told the Dayton Daily News in June that she was “encouraged” by talks with the developers.

UD owns the land already but has been meeting and working with Preservation Dayton. The plans are still subject to city of Dayton approval.

The four organizations announced plans in April for a building on the former church’s lot with Premier Health as the anchor tenant. It would primarily serve University of Dayton.

The building will house primary care and orthopedic physicians, imaging, lab and comprehensive physical and occupational rehabilitation services available to meet community needs and will also provide an employer clinic to UD’s nearly 2,700 full-time employees. This clinic will include evening and weekend urgent care for UD staff and students.

In the project announcement, officials had said they would remove the buildings on the site and begin construction this spring, with completion expected in summer 2022.

The church had been up for a potential redevelopment before.

A Dublin firm bought the building in 2016 for $550,000 but no development got off the ground. In 2018, the property sold for $850,000 to Redhawk Down LLC, which has a Columbus address.