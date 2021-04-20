UD, Premier to build new medical facility on Brown Street

According to the university, the building will house primary care and orthopedic physicians, imaging, lab and comprehensive rehabilitation services available to meet community needs and will also provide an employer clinic to UD’s nearly 2,700 full-time employees. This clinic will include evening and weekend urgent care for UD staff and students.

Premier Health already operates an after-hours urgent care clinic for students on campus that will move to this facility at its opening.

Services for the community will include: