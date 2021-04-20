UD, Premier to build new medical facility on Brown Street

A new medical facility with services for both the University of Dayton community and the greater community is expected to open summer 2022 on south Brown Street, according to UD.
UD, Premier Health, Woodard Development and Crawford Hoying are working together to create a new 30,000 square-foot, single-story medical facility, which would include medical offices for the community, a health clinic for UD employees and after-hours urgent care for UD students and employees.
Premier Health will be the anchor tenant in the development, located between Sawmill and Stonemill avenues on the west side of Brown Street near Patterson Homestead.
UD purchased and removed a funeral home and apartment building on that portion of Brown Street several years ago. Woodard Development and Crawford Hoying worked with the owner of the remaining vacant properties, including the former South Park Methodist Church and a former dentist’s office, to bring those properties into the development.
According to the university, the building will house primary care and orthopedic physicians, imaging, lab and comprehensive rehabilitation services available to meet community needs and will also provide an employer clinic to UD’s nearly 2,700 full-time employees. This clinic will include evening and weekend urgent care for UD staff and students.
Premier Health already operates an after-hours urgent care clinic for students on campus that will move to this facility at its opening.
Services for the community will include:
- Primary care physicians
- Orthopedic physicians, including sports medicine
- Imaging services
- Lab services provided by CompuNet Clinical Laboratories
- One stop for comprehensive rehabilitation services (sports medicine, occupational therapy, physical therapy, neuro-rehab, aquatic therapy and speech therapy)
- Counseling services provided by Samaritan Behavioral Health