JUST IN: Norwood Medical plans 10th Dayton plant building

In March 2017, the city of Dayton approved an enterprise zone agreement with KBK Nine Properties LTD (Norwood Medical) in support of a new manufacturing facility at the Webster Street site.

Under the agreement, the company said it would create at least 40 full-time jobs, with an average annual salary of $34,000.

The company said it planned to invest $4.5 million to $23 million into the facility, between new construction, equipment, machinery and inventory.

The approved enterprise zone promised a tax exemption on 75% of the increased value of the property, once the facility is constructed.

Employees at Norwood Medical in Dayton kept rows of CNC (computer numeric controlled) machines busy on a recent afternoon. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

But the agreement says no exemption will commence after the 2018 tax year and it will not extend beyond the 2028 tax return year.

The agreement also says the company will create the 40 jobs no later than Dec. 31, 2018.

KBK Webster Properties LTD purchased the Webster Street property for $200,000 from a trucking company in 2016.

The site is vacant, and structures on the land apparently were demolished between 2016 and 2018, said Jeff Green, city of Dayton planner.

The proposed facility and site plan closely resemble some of the surrounding properties, Green said.

Jeff King, general manager with Ferguson Construction, said his company has designed and constructed about 10 buildings in the immediate area. Ferguson Construction applied for the variance

“Everything about this project we are emulating the neighborhood,” King said.