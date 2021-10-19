JUST IN: Planners vote to split 9 acres at Kettering business center

The sports bar has locations in Englewood, Fairborn, Huber Heights and Miamisburg. TJ Chumps co-owner Jim Dunn has declined to comment on the liquor license applications.

The land on which the commission voted is developed and occupied by a two mixed-use commercial centers, a fast-food restaurant, a vehicle rental business, a drive thru ATM and a vacant area once occupied by a fitness center, Kettering documents state.

The area includes several parcels owned by the city and those will be dedicated as right of way, Kettering Planner David Roller said.