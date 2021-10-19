JUST IN: Planners vote to split 9 acres at Kettering business center

More than nine acres surrounded by three main roads should be split into four lots, the Kettering Planning Commission recommended Monday night.
The plan favored 5-0 by the commission would divide land at the Kettering Triangle Center between Stroop Road, Wilmington Pike and Woodman Drive into lots “of varying size” in a move requested by a Miamisburg business.
McDougall-Marsh Land Surveyors wants to divide 9.2 acres at 1942-1950 E. Stroop, land now owned by SWG Kettering LLC, which has an Atlanta address, according to the city and county records.
The commission’s recommendation follows a Dayton-area restaurant chain’s applications for liquor permits in the vicinity.
TJ Chumps has filed for two liquor permits in that corridor, Ohio Division of Liquor Control records show.
The sports bar has locations in Englewood, Fairborn, Huber Heights and Miamisburg. TJ Chumps co-owner Jim Dunn has declined to comment on the liquor license applications.
The land on which the commission voted is developed and occupied by a two mixed-use commercial centers, a fast-food restaurant, a vehicle rental business, a drive thru ATM and a vacant area once occupied by a fitness center, Kettering documents state.
The area includes several parcels owned by the city and those will be dedicated as right of way, Kettering Planner David Roller said.
